A MAN is alleged to have caused harassment by walking onto a person’s driveway and staring at them.
On September 14, 2021, Christopher Woodward is alleged to have walked onto a man’s driveway and stood staring at him on three occasions.
Present at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court April 12, 75-year-old Woodward, of Tavernspite, pleaded not guilty to one charge of causing harassment without violence. He alleged he is the one being intimidated.
The case was adjourned to June 15 for trial.
