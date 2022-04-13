A grant bid to Welsh Government to support improving council properties was approved for submission last month.
A delegated decision was taken by the chief housing officer, backed by then cabinet member for housing Cllr Michelle Bateman – who has been returned to her Letterston seat unopposed – to agree funding and conditions for ‘optimised retrofit/energy efficiency works’ on council houses.
The work is part of the local authority’s decarbonisation of its housing stock and is a move towards a goal of carbon neutral homes, a delegated decision report states.
Welsh Government has been asked for £367,500 towards the previously approved scheme for installation of photovoltaics, battery storage mechanical ventilation with heat recovery in 25 properties suffering from damp and another 25 without “comparable issues identified”.
The grant bid is part of an Optimised Retrofit Collaboration (ORC) the report adds, that includes a collaboration of 28 social landlords, Welsh businesses, institutions and education bodies.
A second scheme within the funding will see triple glazed windows out in a complex of 23 low rise sheltered housing flats at Orchard Court in Johnston, and the impact on carbon savings reviewed.
The total scheme costs are £750,000 within the Housing Revenue Account (HRA) capital programme, with the Welsh Government grant to be split £298,000 for ‘Live Well Homes’ and £69,500 for Orchard Court windows, totalling £367,500.
The bid submission was approved, and HRA match funding, to improve energy efficiency of council housing and if successful the next step will be tenant engagement at the 83 addresses chosen for inclusion in the scheme.
