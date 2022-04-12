Cath Kidston's new collection based on the Roald Dahl character Matilda is now available to buy in stores and online.
The range includes clothing, accessories and homeware.
Last month, the retailer announced that it would be releasing a new collection with designs relating to the Roald Dahl character of Matilda.
Cath Kidston is known for its collaborations and has previously teamed up with Disney on a Jungle Book collection as well as Warner Bros on a Harry Potter range.
Announcing the upcoming range, Cath Kidston said: "In a season where we anchor our storytelling in the importance of arts, Roald Dahl’s Matilda inspired our print team through her story of self belief and bravery.
"Join us for a celebration of one of the best-loved characters in literature. Matilda is at the heart of this special series of pieces and prints - one we can’t wait to share with our community and coming soon."
What is in the Cath Kidston Matilda collection?
A full list of items in the collection are:
- Firework Floral Stanley Mug, £10
- Be Outrageous Stanley Mug, £10
- Firework Floral Easy Adjust Apron, £24
- New Worlds Scenic Kids Classic Backpack with Mesh Pocket, £38
- Firework Floral Tie Back Dress (1-10 years), £46-£50
- Firework Floral Kids Novelty Book Cross Body Bag, £24
- Firework Floral Small Bookbag, £20
- New Worlds Scenic Stanley Mug, £10
- Firework Floral Set of 2 Round Lunch Boxes, £15
You can browse and shop the whole range on the Cath Kidston website.
