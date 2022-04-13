A PUBLIC meeting in Newport next week will inform locals of what progress has been made in the campaign to purchase Siop Havards for the community.
The setting up of a new community shop co-operative to allow the commencement of a community share offer is said to be nearing completion during the next few days.
The meeting on Tuesday, April 19 (7pm) in the Commodore's Lounge at the Newport Boat Club will enable people to ask questions before the imminent launch of the share offer.
A full share offer prospectus and a comprehensive business plan will be distributed to all interested supporters.
To date, a pledge initiative has identified investors who are willing to put in £250,000.
Full details of the projected budgets and cash flow will be provided at the meeting and are available online.
Details of the project can be found on www.siophavards.cymru
