A 94-year-old woman has been defrauded of several thousand pounds from her bank account by a woman claiming to be employed by the bank.
This week South Wales police have released a photograph of the woman they are eager to speak to in connection with the incident.
The suspect telephoned the pensioner, claiming to be calling from her bank.
She then visited her at her home address, and convinced her to hand over her bank card, stating that there was a problem with it.
She assured the woman that a new replacement card would be sent to her home address.
Police have since confirmed that there are several linked incidents where vulnerable elderly individuals have been targeted by the same individual involving a similar tactic.
If anyone can identify the suspect or has any information concerning the crime they are asked to contact the police quoting reference 2200045193 at https://orlo.uk/AP8e0/
Alternatively, private messages can be sent on Facebook/Twitter of via email at SWP101@south-wales.police.uk or by phoning 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, where information can be given anonymously.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here