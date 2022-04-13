A man was arrested in the early hours of this morning for driving under the influence of drugs, after being stop checked by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.
He provided a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis when his vehicle was stop checked in Neyland, early into the morning of Wednesday, April 14.
He was then taken into custody, where he provided further blood samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that he "has since been released under investigation, pending his blood analysis."
