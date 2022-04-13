A man is to appear in court today, Wednesday April 13, charged with dangerous driving following his arrest on the A40 yesterday morning.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that the arrest was made on the main road between Bancyfelin and Carmarthen.
Officers added: "He has been remanded to appear at court this morning."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here