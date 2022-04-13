TWO local schools have broken with long-standing tradition by allowing boys to play hockey which over the years has been generally regarded as a girls’ sport in west Wales.
Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi and Ysgol y Preseli entered a mixed side with boys playing alongside girls in a recent fixture between both schools.
“We’d like to thank both schools for helping to tear down these barriers and to change opinions about stereotypes,” said Clwb Hoci Castell Newydd Emlyn founder and coach Serena Davies.
“We now hope that other schools will follow suit and make hockey a sport that opens its arms to all - whatever their gender.
“We’d also like to congratulate the boys involved for their fantastic attitude towards the sport and for helping kickstart this process of change.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here