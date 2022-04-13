A hospitality network has moved to a new premises in the centre of a Pembrokeshire town, which is bringing more job opportunities to the area.

NetLet UK, which provides holiday accommodation as well as housekeeping and laundry services, has moved into new premises in Milford Haven Docks.

The larger premises bring the whole NetLet operation together under one roof, and has also enabled NetLet to offer more than 30 new job opportunities.

The new site includes a laundry, stores, offices, a boardroom and a training centre. The company, which saw 47 per cent growth last year, recently appointed Pembrokeshire-native Emma Taylor as its new managing director.

Emma said about the new premises: “It enables a much better workflow: laundry is dropped off in our drop off zone, goes straight into the laundry and straight from there into the stores, where it can be packed up ready to go out, with no crossover.

“We invested heavily into the state-of-the-art laundry equipment, including a 25kg washing machine and an automatic iron and fold press, which have increased capacity.

“We're bringing in some more crew vehicles this year too: all of our profits are being reinvested back into the company.”

Some of the job opportunities the company is bringing to Milford Haven includes two full-time managers and three senior housekeepers, as well as 20 part-time seasonal positions between May and September.

During the move, other developments have been designed to support the company’s commitment to sustainability. It has bought new auto dosers for its washing machines, which cuts the amount of chemicals used in each wash.

“We’re very conscious of the green aspects, which is why we make sure we stay as eco-conscious as possible and will be continuing to work on our sustainable development policy,” said Emma.

“Even the welcome packs we provide in all our holiday properties are eco-friendly and sustainable.”

Looking to the future, further growth is already on the cards with the company taking on an adjacent building in order to expand its overall operations to facilitate ongoing growth.

Emma continued: “Growth was the main aim for us last year and now we’ve been able to invest to accommodate further growth again.”