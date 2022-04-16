A live broadcast of a National Theatre production of Shakespeare’s Henry V is being screened at a Pembrokeshire theatre this month.
Shakespeare’s historical play will be screened live at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven in late April.
Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington will be playing the title role in his first major stage role since 2016, and his first Shakespeare role for the National Theatre.
Shakespeare’s play, which tells the story of King Henry V of England during the Hundred Years' War, is a study of nationalism, war and psychology of power.
Henry V is being screened at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven on Thursday April, 21, with the production rated 15.
Tickets are £15, £13 concession and £8.50 for under 25’s, and can be booked via the Torch Theatre’s Box Office on 01646 695267 or via torchtheatre.co.uk
