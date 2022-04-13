Around £1,600 worth of heating oil has been stolen from two tanks in the same area.

The recent thefts in Valley Road, Saundersfoot have led police to emphasise their recent warning over oil theft in the light of the new fuel price hike.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police ssaid: “We had two calls on Sunday, April 10, reporting the theft of oil from two properties in Valley Road, Saundersfoot.

“Officers are reminding residents to protect their heating oil supplies to prevent any theft from storage tanks. Residents can take a few simple steps to prevent being a victim of theft.”

The Countryside Alliance has also previously flagged up the increase in fuel oil theft.

“A 1,000 litre tank can be drained within minutes and a tank that’s not properly protected will make an easy target for thieves looking to make some extra cash,” said a spokesperson for the organisation.

Police say that taking the following measures will help make life more difficult for would-be-thieves:

• Be aware of your oil levels and check frequently - consider installing a tank alarm, which alerts owners of sudden changes in fuel levels.

• Where possible, keep your levels low and the same when refilling.

• Speak to your supplier with regards to a more frequent but smaller delivery.

• If you have a plastic tank, consider erecting fencing around the tank with one end hinged and locked for filling purposes. The fencing should be fixed to solid posts and should be set off the tank approx 12 inches on all sides. The same should be fixed to the top as well.

• If you have a steel tank, then fit a quality anti-cut close-shackled padlock.

• If you have outside security lighting, then please ensure that the system works and that the light sensors have been adjusted correctly to detect movement.

• Consider installing CCTV to cover where the tank is located.

People are asked toremain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police - either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org Always call 999 in an emergency.