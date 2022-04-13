The best pub in Pembrokeshire has been crowned at The National Pub & Bar Awards 2022.
Nearly 100 pubs and bars across the UK are celebrating after a selection of venues were named the best in their respective areas.
The Stackpole Inn, in Pembroke, collected the top prize for not just Pembrokeshire, but Dyfed, as it was categorised by The National Pub & Bar Awards.
The National Pub & Bar Awards aims to put exemplary on-trade businesses across the UK in the national spotlight, showcasing the hospitality industry’s diversity, creativity and vital importance to the UK economy.
The announcement of this year’s 94 County Winners, listed below, shows the level of quality being delivered to pub and bar visitors every day of the week.
The pubs, which have been selected on overall best practice across a number of operational categories, will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration at 30 Euston Square on June 22.
At the grand final, 15 Regional Winners will also be announced, as well as the esteemed accolade – the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year, which was won by Galvin Green Man in Essex in 2021.
Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, said: “With visitor numbers increasing, it’s more important than ever for operators to deliver a standout service during every visit – no matter the business in question.
“These 94 County Winners are wonderful examples of the brilliance of today’s modern on-trade. If you live near one of these sites, make sure you pay them a visit.”
These were the other Welsh winners at this year’s awards:
- South Glamorgan – The Botanist, Cardiff
- Mid Glamorgan – The Old House 1147, Llangynwyd
- West Glamorgan – Britannia Inn, Gower
- Gwent – The Greyhound Inn, Usk
- Powys – The Sun Hotel, Llansantffraid
- Clwyd – The West Arms Country Inn, Llangollen
- Gwynedd – Golden Fleece Inn, Porthmadog
