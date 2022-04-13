Emergency services were present at the scene of a vehicle fire in Solva yesterday (Tuesday, April 12), where a car was ablaze halfway up Solva Hill.
The car was on fire on Main Street A487 shortly after midday on the Tuesday afternoon, as Dyfed-Powys Police officers and crews from Mid and West Wales Fore and Rescue Service attended.
The road was never officially closed by police officers, but the area was blocked and unpassable, with traffic congesting both ways on the A487 towards both Haverfordwest and St Davids.
Traffic was diverted both ways through Middle Mill and Whitchurch, making it difficult for the amount of drivers going in both directions on the narrow country lanes.
A spokesperson from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 crews from St Davids attended a vehicle fire in Solva, Pembrokeshire.
“Crews extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets.
“Crews left the scene at 1.15pm.”
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police continued: “Police attended a car fire on the side of the A487 at Solva Hill.
“All occupants were out of the vehicle and no injuries reported.”
Council staff were also present, clearing the scene before leaving later that afternoon.
