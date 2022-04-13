THE train carriage now departing Aberporth…is leaving on the back of a lorry.
It was the end of an era in the coastal village this week as the last remaining railway carriage in private ownership set off for a new 'station'.
The carriage – believed to have been built around a century ago – was one of a number transported to the village in the pre-war years where they were used as cheap accommodation and, latterly, as holiday lets.
It will now be used as a holiday let in Llanfyrnach, near Crymych.
Local resident Mike Harwood said: “These carriages were originally brought down to Aberporth from Newcastle Emlyn.
“They are very much a part of village history, although Llangrannog has some as well.
"It's been there for as long as I can remember so it is a little strange to see it go."
Other old railway carriages can still be seen scattered along the nearby coast path where they are used as holiday accommodation.
