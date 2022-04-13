A person was taken to hospital yesterday, Tuesday April 12, following a medical emergency attended by the Wales Air Ambulance.
The ambulance landed in the grounds of Tenby's Greenhill School in the afternoon.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “Our Dafen-based crew were mobile at 3.42 pm, and arrived on scene at 3.58 pm.
“Following treatment from our on-board consultant and critical care practitioner, we escorted the patient to Withybush Hospital in a road ambulance.
"Our involvement concluded at 5.49 pm.”
