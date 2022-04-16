HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, April 13.

Auriel Glenys Charlett

Charlett Auriel Glenys Auriel 'Glenys' Charlett (nee Rixon) passed away peacefully at Pembroke Haven Residential Home, Pembroke Dock on 8th March 2022 aged 98.

Glenys was born in Lamphey and after leaving school, she worked at Waterwynch, New Hedges, Tenby, then moved with her employer’s family to Scolton Manor. During this time, she joined the Auxilliary Territorial Service and was called up to Shrewsbury at the start of the war. She was then transferred to Manorbier Military Camp where she met Peter, her husband to be. They got married and had five sons. Peter's job took them to various places, and they lived in Pembroke, Germany, Weedon (Northants), Bicester, Pendine and then settled in Lamphey where Peter worked for the MOD Police at Pembroke Admiralty Dockyard before his retirement. After Peter's death in 1982 Glenys remained in Lamphey for some years then moved to Croft Court, Pembroke and then finally Pembroke Haven Residential Home where she lived for three years before her passing. Glenys enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with family.

She was a faithful member of Lamphey Church and then Monkton Priory Church and belonged to the Mother's Union for more than 60 years. She enjoyed travelling especially to visit family in Australia, Italy, South Africa and Northampton. She will be greatly missed by many, especially her sons Raymond, David, Philip, Andrew and Gwyn, daughters-in-law Kath, Lucia, Margaret, Pauline, Helen and Carmen, grandchildren Susan, David, Rhys, Martyn, Anna, Rachel, Stephen and partners and 16 great grandchildren. She also leaves a sister-in-law Iris Rixon along with numerous nephews and nieces.

The funeral was held on 24th March 2022 at Monkton Priory Church, followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium. Bearers were sons Raymond Charlett, David Charlett, Philip Charlett, Andrew Charlett, Gwyn Charlett and great grandson Alessandro Marino. The service was conducted by Rev Joan Allen, with tributes and scriptures read by Rev Martin Cox and Rev Hannah Karpaty. The funeral was undertaken by E C Thomas & Son. There were family flowers only, but donations in lieu of flowers if so desired for Pembrokeshire Blind Society can be sent c/o E C Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH and 21 Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS.

The family would like to thank Mrs Pauline Davies and the ladies from Monkton church for the wonderful tea that they supplied in Monkton Church Hall, Rev Joan Allen, Rev Martin Cox and Rev Hannah Karpaty for the personal and heartfelt service that they gave for Glenys, Pembroke Residential Home for the love and care that they gave her over the last three years and to E C Thomas & Son for the caring and understanding way in which they conducted the funeral arrangements.

Mrs Mary Katherine (nee Jones) Evans

Mrs. Mary Katherine Evans née Jones Burton The death occurred peacefully at Ashdale Nursing Home, Pembroke on Tuesday 5th April 2022 of Mrs. Mary Katherine Evans, aged 88 years, of Ferry Hill Road, Burton.

A beloved wife of the late William Morgan Lees and also of the late Leslie Evans, a devoted mother to Jonathan, Timothy and Stephen, a loving grandmother to Eleanor, William and Edward, a proud step-grandmother to Karen and Grace, and a loving step-great grandmother to Freya and Jack. Katherine was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday 21st April 2022 at 2:00pm at St. Mary's Church, Burton followed by committal at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3:15pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu for The Stroke Association can be made online at www.stroke.org.uk or sent direct to Supporter Care Team, Stroke Association, 1. Sterling Business Park, Salthouse Road, Northampton, NN4 7EX. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Milford Haven. Tel: 01646 693180.

Mrs Morfydd Llewellyn Bowen

MRS. M.L. BOWEN ST. FLORENCE The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, on Sunday 3rd April of Mrs Morfydd Llewellyn Bowen, aged 82 years of Flemish Close, St Florence.

Devoted Wife of the late Ray. Loving Mum of Jonathan & Jane and Mother-in-law to Sandra & John. Treasured Nanny of Mark, Stacey, Jac, Harri & Rhys. Cherished Great Nanny of Mia, Miley, Charlie, Chloe, Frankie & Jesse. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 28th April at St. Florence Church at 1.00pm followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. There will be immediate family flowers only with donations in lieu of flowers for St. Non's Ward, Haverfordwest c/o E.C. Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834 831876) & 21 Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680

Mr John Anthony Lloyd

Mr. John Anthony Lloyd of Hayscastle Tony passed away peacefully at Withybush General Hospital, Haverfordwest on 26th March 2022 aged 86 years. Much loved, he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. Family only funeral service Tuesday 19th April 2022, 11.00am at Herbrandston Church followed by interment at City Road Cemetery, Haverfordwest. All welcome to join the family for light refreshments at Haverfordwest Cricket Club from 1.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Tony for the RNLI can be done online at: http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/inmemorytonylloyd. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors 01437 763821

Mrs Anne Josephine Thomas

Mrs. Anne Josephine Thomas Crundale (Formerly of Pembroke Dock) The sad death occurred suddenly but peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Friday 1st. April of Mrs. Anne Thomas of Elm Park, Crundale and formerly of Church Street, Pembroke Dock. She was 84.

Devoted wife of the late Gareth Wyn Thomas, the much-loved mother of Kate and Emma and a loving Mother-in-law and Grandmother, she will be greatly missed.

The funeral will take place on Friday 22nd. April with a private family service at Millin Cross Church, Haverfordwest followed by a public service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1.00.pm where friends please meet. Anne's family would be delighted if those attending wore bright colours. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Anne for The Wales Air Ambulance may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Mrs Eileen Anne Towler

Mrs. Eileen Anne Towler Haverfordwest The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Wednesday 23rd. March of Mrs. Eileen Towler of Heritage Park, Haverfordwest. She was 88.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 19th. April with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1.00.pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Eileen for Ward 4, Withybush Hospital may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Shirley Williams Bem

SHIRLEY WILLIAMS BEM Peacefully at Furzy Bank, Leweston on Monday 4th April surrounded by her family Shirley Williams BEM of Leweston Farm, Camrose aged 72 years.

Beloved wife of the late Nigel, devoted daughter of Glenys, much loved mother of Kathryn and Richard, adored grandma of Lottie, Wil, Annabelle, Luc and Leo and dear sister and sister-in-law of Rob and Elaine.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday 16th April, 11:00am at Nolton Haven URC. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to the Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent c/o Mr Billy Smith, Colby Scott, Camrose, Haverfordwest SA62 6JG. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Mr Leslie Beresford Owen

MR L.B. OWEN TEMPLETON The death occurred peacefully at home on Tuesday 29th March of Mr Leslie Beresford Owen, aged 92 years, of Larkspur Close, Templeton.

Les was engaged with, and enjoying life, until his sudden but peaceful passing. He was a passionate teacher and educator, with a lifelong interest in Pembrokeshire, its people and places, always ready to strike up a conversation in the street or on the bus. He had a huge love of trad jazz, libraries, kite flying and of Kilgetty chips with plenty of salt and vinegar!

We would like to thank all those who contributed to and enriched his long life and recognise in particular all those who cared for him, in so many ways, over the last five years. Irreplaceable, with music in his blood and poetry in his soul.

Dearly loved Dad of Deborah and father-in-law to Robert. Cherished Grampie of Darcy, Morgan and Theo. Beloved brother of Brian and brother-in-law to Jean. Much loved uncle to Huw and Dafydd.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 20th April at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. There will be family flowers only, with donations if so desired, for the R.N.L.I. (Tenby Branch) c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Mrs Doreen May Saunders

Mrs. Doreen May Saunders Pembroke The death occurred peacefully at her home and surrounded by her devoted family on Wednesday 30th. March of Mrs. Doreen Saunders of Golden Hill, Pembroke. Much loved wife of the late John, she was 78.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 19th. April with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15.pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Doreen for The Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Mrs Jean Doris Stewart

Mrs Jean Doris Stewart Angle The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at her home on Thursday 31st. March of Mrs. Jean Stewart of Dolphin Rise, Angle. She was 80.

The funeral will take place on Thursday 14th. April with a service at St. Mary's Church, Angle at 11.00.am followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Jean for Greenacres Animal Rescue may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Mrs Muriel Lewis

Mrs. Muriel Lewis Jordanston, Milford Haven The death occurred peacefully at her home on Saturday 9th April 2022 of Mrs. Muriel Lewis, aged 84 years of St. Mary's Park, Jordanston, Milford Haven. Muriel was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by her devoted family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday 21st April at 10.45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent to The Paul Sartori Foundation, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Mr David John Burrell

Mr. David John Burrell Pembroke Dock The death occurred peacefully at his home on Wednesday 30th March following a brave battle against illness of Mr. Dave Burrell of Ocean Way, Pennar, Pembroke Dock. He was 74.

The funeral will take place on Thursday 21st. April with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1.00.pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Dave for The Paul Sartori Foundation and The Macmillan Nurses may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Mr Daniel James Howells

MR D.J. HOWELLS SAUNDERSFOOT The death occurred peacefully at home on Saturday 2nd April of Mr Daniel James Howells, affectionately known as 'Danny' of The Ridgeway, Saundersfoot, on his 86th birthday.

He was much loved by his wife Veronica sons and daughters in law Ian and Karyn, Graham and the late Dawn, Robert and Kim, also his grandchildren and great grandchildren, together with his brother-in-law Derek and sister-in-law Brenda.

The funeral service will take place on Friday 22nd April at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. There will be family flowers only, with donations, if so desired for the Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Dr Peter Thomas

Dr Peter Thomas Solva Peter died peacefully on April 6th after a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Janet, father of Anna and Huw and much-loved grandpa of Kitty, Ellie and Madeleine.

The funeral will take place at St.David's Church, Whitchurch, Solva at 2.00pm on Tuesday 19th April. Further enquiries to W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter (01437) 720537

Elizabeth Edwards (nee Hooper)

Elizabeth Edwards nee Hooper from Tenby Affectionately known as Betty or Liz by many, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at home in Sully, Vale of Glamorgan on Saturday 2nd April.

Liz, aged 83, was a much-loved wife of Paul, beloved Mum of Tyrone and Michelle, dear Mother-in-Law of Noel and Theresa, devoted Gran of Menna, Isaac and Teilo and much-loved sister of Patricia, Terence and Bernadette.

Liz's Requiem Mass will take place at St. Teilo's Catholic Church, Tenby on Tuesday 19th April at 10.30am followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm Liz has requested no flowers, instead donations may be made to Ty Hafan Children's Hospice. https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michelle-clawson1 All enquiries may be made to Funeral Directors, W & M J Rossiter and Sons Ltd, The Old Rectory, The Norton, Tenby SA70 8AB. Tel: 01834 843160 or Landsker House, 21 Station Road, Narberth, SA67 7DR.

Mr David Oliver Scourfield

MR D.O. SCOURFIELD CRUNDALE, HAVERFORDWEST The death occurred on Wednesday 6th April of Mr David Oliver Scourfield, aged 93 years formerly of Crundale, Haverfordwest. David will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday 21st April at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 4.00pm. Funeral arrangements are being conducted by E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Mr Robert Bowyer

Mr Robert Bowyer - Fishguard Suddenly, on Tuesday 29th March, Robert of Park Street, Fishguard. Beloved Husband of Elizabeth, treasured Father of Kate, James and Lucy, and adored Grandfather of Emily, Sophia, Laura, Eléonore, Harriet and Alice.

Service of Thanksgiving for his life at St Mary's Church, Fishguard on 23rd April at 2pm. Donations in lieu if desired for 'DEC Ukraine' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mrs Hazel Roberts

Mrs. Hazel Roberts Pembroke The death occurred peacefully at her home on Wednesday 30th. March surrounded by her loving family of Mrs. Hazel Roberts of Ashdale Lane, Pembroke. Devoted and much-loved wife of Mal, she was 72.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 20th. April with a service at Gilead CM Church at 2.00.pm followed by interment in the Churchyard. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Mr Llewellyn Arthur John

MR L.A. JOHN PEMBROKE The death occurred suddenly, but peacefully at Parc-y-Llyn Nursing Home, Ambleston on Sunday 3rd April of Mr Llewellyn Arthur John, affectionately known as Llew, aged 86 years of Kingsbridge Cottages, Pembroke.

Beloved Husband to Betty. Dearly loved Dad of Tina & Owen, Michelle & Julian. Cherished Bamp's to Wayne, Kevin & Carly, Samantha, Thomas & William. Great Gramps to Alfie, Harri & Jac.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 27th April at St. Mary's Church, Pembroke at 11.30am followed by Interment at St. Michael's Cemetery. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu, if so desired for Dementia UK (local branch) c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876

Mr John Buy

Mr. John Buy Castlemartin The death occurred peacefully at his home and surrounded by his family of Mr John Buy of Castlemartin. He was 84.

The funeral will take place on Thursday 14th. April with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1.45.pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of John for The Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Mrs Menna Collela

Mrs Menna Colella - Fishguard Peacefully on Wednesday 6th April at her home with her family at her side, Menna of Main Street, Fishguard. Beloved wife of Frank, loving mother of John, Gina, Andrew and the late Brian, a much-loved grandmother and great grandmother.

Funeral service on Tuesday 19th April at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 12 noon followed by interment at Llanwnda Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mrs Mary Ivy Bronwen Lewis

MRS M.I.B. LEWIS NARBERTH (Formerly of Stepaside) The death occurred at Ridgeway Nursing Home, Llawhaden on Saturday 2nd April of Mrs Mary Ivy Bronwen Lewis affectionately known as Bronwen, aged 87 years formerly of Garfield Gardens, Narberth & Stepaside.

Beloved Wife of the late Danny. Dearly loved Mum of Grace and Mother-in-law to Ramsay. Cherished Nan of Andrew & Charlotte. Great-Nan of Rosie, Alice & Amelia. A much-loved Aunt.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday 23rd April at St. Elidyr's Church, Ludchurch at 11.00am followed by Interment in the Church Cemetery. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu if so desired for The Residents Fund at Ridgeway Care Home, Llawhaden may be sent c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680