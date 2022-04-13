Milford Haven Round Table is celebrating raising more than £40,000 for local causes, groups and events in the past year, despite the continuing troubles brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual general meeting (AGM) of the Round Table was held on the evening of Friday, April 8, where Covid-19 struck again, as outgoing chairman Adrian Cook was unable to attend the meeting after testing positive.

During the look back over the 12 months, the group celebrated raising more than £40,000 through fundraising efforts and holding events such as the beer festival, golf day and collections.

The money also allowed them to hold the annual fireworks extravaganza on Milford Waterfront, the Christmas Santa Run in December.

Furthermore, they were able to deliver hundreds of shopping bags of essentials to the elderly and vulnerable during the pandemic.

Milford Haven Round Table members at the AGM

At the AGM, members celebrated the two years under Adrian, and welcomed in new chairman Richard Johnson.

Adrian said: “The last few years have been tough for us all but I am so proud of everything we have achieved in Milford.

“It’s been a real honour to be chairman, and to work alongside this great bunch of lads who come together voluntarily and pay out of their own pocket every month to be a member of the group, and give their free time to do something collectively for the good of the town.”

Richard continued: “To take over right now is amazing. We now have 28 members of the table and seem to be growing monthly, they are a great bunch of Milford lads found good things.

“Adrian has done an amazing job and I look forward to now putting my own stamp on some of this years events.

"In the coming days we will announce some exciting news for the carnival and we are just 6 weeks away from the Beer Festival which I’m delighted to say will this year be headlined by ska band and Madness sound-a-likes ‘Sorted!’"

Dan Mills was also appointed vice chair, while Mark Johnson, Richard’s brother, was made honorary president.