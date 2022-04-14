A HAVERFORDWEST coffee shop that provides mental health support is celebrating its birthday and launching a new and improved website.

On April 8, Get The Boys a Lift celebrated their third birthday.

To tie-in with this celebration the boys are also launching a new website that will make it easier to access support.

The new website, gtbal.co.uk, is scheduled to launch on April 15.

Director Greg Walters said it’s pretty epic what the team has achieved.

“When we started this we said if we could help one person it would be a dream but we have helped so many in such a short space of time which is pretty epic.

“We have made such a difference.”

It’s estimated the boys have helped over 300 members of the community employing freelance councillors that are available to assist people.

The boys. From left: Jake, Ryan and Greg

On the new website, marketing manager Jake Hicks said the new launch will make everything a bit slicker at GTBAL.

“We’re changing the way people apply for counselling so that it is easier to access. You will also be able to order coffee on the website and it will be waiting for you when you come to the shop.

"There will be digital loyalty cards cutting out the need for paper products and a new clothing range. Generally the website will just look way nicer.”

GTBAL has been a huge success, just ask anyone who’s been there. Asked what was the secret to this, Greg explained there’s no real secret, it’s simply the service provided is so desperately needed.

“We’re not really surprised by the reaction of the community to us because people want to support something that is very true to what we have said we are doing, and we have helped so many people.”

GTBAL is a non-for-profit organisation offering free and easily accessible mental health support for people. The coffee house also runs a popular clothing line.

Funding is always welcome. If people want to fundraise then get in contact with the boys and let them know.