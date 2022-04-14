The preamble to a charity rugby match, raffle and auction this Saturday will kick off at 5am, as the match ball is carried from Swansea’s Liberty Stadium to Narberth by bike, ferry and on foot.
The match is taking place in in memory of two much missed Pembrokeshire men, it will raise money for Mind Pembrokeshire in memory of Gryff Morgan and MND in memory of Dicky Parry.
Oliver Cook will carry the ball to be used in the Narberth Seconds Charity Game from Swansea to Narberth.
The game was originally supposed to take place last Boxing Day but was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.
The Narberth Seconds charity match will now take place on Easter Saturday, April 16 with a 3pm kick off.
Two strong squads, one comprising of present-day players and the other of past Seconds players, a few local celebrities and rugby veterans will compete for supremacy.
Mr Cook and supporters will be heading off from the Liberty Stadium at 5am.
They will cycle 25 miles to Ferryside and take the 7am ferry across the estuary to Llansteffan.
They will then start a costal run round to the opposite side of Laugharne, cross the estuary to Laugharne and run back to Narberth on a 25 miles of roads and tracks and fields, to arrive in Narberth for the 3pm kick off and jn in the game.
After the match there will be a fundraising raffle and auction, again with proceeds going to Pembrokeshire Mind and MND.
Auction and raffle pries include a round of golf at Celtic Manor, a stay in a Pembrokeshire holiday cottage and cabin, a signed painting by a local artist, a box for 12 people at Cardiff Blues, a day’s joinery, eight hours of excavator and driver hire, a signed Scarlet’s rugby shirt, a hairdressing voucher and a day pass to Manor Park.
To find out more about the event see the Narberth RFC Otters Facebook page.
