ANIMALS bring joy to so many people, whether as pets or just out in the wild.
Our camera club members have captured a wide range of creatures across the Pembrokeshire area in recent days including the sign of spring with new lambs.
Here are some of their amazing images that feature animal antics.
If you want to join our camera club, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
