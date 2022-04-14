ANIMALS bring joy to so many people, whether as pets or just out in the wild. 

Our camera club members have captured a wide range of creatures across the Pembrokeshire area in recent days including the sign of spring with new lambs. 

Here are some of their amazing images that feature animal antics.

Western Telegraph: Picture: Marcus CarrozzoPicture: Marcus Carrozzo

Western Telegraph: Picture: Thomas MorrisPicture: Thomas Morris

Western Telegraph: Picture: Rob CoxPicture: Rob Cox

Western Telegraph: Picture: Liam WoolleyPicture: Liam Woolley

Western Telegraph: Picture: Jake PeacockPicture: Jake Peacock

Western Telegraph: Picture: Maria DaviesPicture: Maria Davies

Western Telegraph: Picture: Elizabeth FitzpatrickPicture: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick

Western Telegraph: Picture: Karen MorrisPicture: Karen Morris