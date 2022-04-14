Dyfed-Powys Police is warning members of the public about a new DVLA detail update scam.

Drivers are being sent a hoax email purporting to be from the DVLA saying that a routine check has uncovered ‘some irregularities in your current profile, which indicates that the information given is no longer accurate or up to date’.

They are then told to click on a link to update their details otherwise their driving licence will be terminated.

After the link there is information about direct debit payments, SORN notifications and reviewing vehicle tax which gives it the appearance of being an official email.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said that the email appeared to be a ‘standard Phishing type email’.

“These companies will never email you requesting that you update your details in this way and will never request payment in this way,” said the spokesperson.

“The police, or your bank, will never ask you to withdraw money or transfer it to a different account. They will also never ask you to reveal your full banking password or PIN.”

They advised confirming that requests are genuine by using a known number or email address to contact organisations directly and always navigating to the organisation’s certified online page and not be clicking on a link in an email.

“If you have already entered your card details into a fake site, then call your bank right away. Stop any future payments and report the matter to the police,” said the spokesperson.

Other advice includes:

• Stop: Take a moment to think before parting with your money or information - it could keep you safe.

• Challenge: Could it be fake? It’s ok to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

• Protect: Contact your bank immediately if you think you’ve fallen victim to a scam and report it to the Police.

You can report suspicious emails to: report@phishing.gov.uk and can report suspicious texts by forwarding the original message to 7726, which spells SPAM on your keypad. To report such incidents to Dyfed Powys Police go to https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/en/contact-us/report-an-incident/ or call 101