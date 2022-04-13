Tenby RNLI crew held their annual car wash last Saturday, April 9, kindly hosted once again by Tenby fire station.

Tenby RNLI crew member and press officer, Ben James, said: "With it being the first car wash since before Covid, the public certainly didn’t disappoint and a steady stream of people wanting to get their cars cleaned kept both lifeboat and fire crews busy!

"Thanks to all that came to support us and also to all the crew at Tenby fire station."