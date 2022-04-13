A LADIES rugby team took the decision to take their players off the pitch after alleged racist abuse.

Whitland Ladies Rugby say the incident, which is alleged to have taken place against Pencoed Phoenix on the weekend of April 10, is now in the hands of the WRU.

Whitland Ladies walked off the pitch against Pencoed in the 60th minute, having been 17 points ahead.

When approached by the Western Telegraph, Whitland Ladies said they would not be commenting on the matter at the moment.

"The matter is currently being dealt with by the WRU. We won’t be issuing any further comment at this time," said a spokesperson.

Scarlets and Swansea Ladies' Amy Morgan posted about the incident on Twitter, saying that racist abuse must be taken seriously.

Photo Amy Morgan

Clubs have praised Whitland on their action, including Haverfordwest Ladies RFC, who said "We stand with you."

Racism has no place! @WhitlandLadies walked off the pitch in support of a team mate being racially discriminated!



When womens rugby is FINALLY being taken seriously, we can’t allow disgusting behaviour like this to taint the game.



Unacceptable behaviour @PencoedPhoenix pic.twitter.com/tU4tqH1chL — Amy Morgan (@amymogzy) April 10, 2022

Recently Wales rugby legend Nigel Walker spoke candidly about the WRU's work to tackle racism in the game.

Speaking to Adrian Masters on ITV Wales' Face to Face on April 5, Walker told of his own experience of racism, saying tough decisions and determination is needed to solve the problem.

Walker's said that despite the abuse he experienced he turned a negative into a positive.

He said: "I vowed I would work as hard as I could to be the best person I could to take away any danger of me not achieving what I might ordinarily have achieved. To take it out of the equation.

"It spurred me on."

Whitland ladies RFC was formed in 2008 and now have a squad of over 20 ladies playing for the club who travel from all points west and east.

The WRU and Pencoed RFC have both been approached for comment.