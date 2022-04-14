During the Easter holidays, families of schoolchildren who currently receive free school meals have the option to automatically receive payment to help them buy food.
This is part of the free school meals holiday scheme, which Pembrokeshire County Council is promoting during the two-week break.
The scheme ensures that families of children who are eligible for free school meals during term time, can purchase food over the holidays to replace the meals of a school day.
Parents and carers of children currently receiving free school meals can access this support by contacting the free school meals team at Pembrokeshire County Council.
They can be emailed at free.school.meals@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or via 01437776262.
