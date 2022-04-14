Pembrokeshire’s teenagers have been receiving some democratic education this year, as 16–17-year-olds are now able to vote in their first local elections following the Welsh government lowering the voting age.

Members of the council elections team from Pembrokeshire County Council visited several schools across the county to raise awareness on registering to vote, and people having their say.

The aim of the activity was to raise awareness of democracy, the need to register to vote in order to take part in the elections – and the importance of voting on May 5.

Learners at Henry Tudor School

Pembrokeshire County Council chief executive Will Bramble said: “This election is a significant event and having the opportunity to vote is really important, make sure you get registered so you can have your say – and I ask everyone who can vote to get registered so they can take their first steps into democracy.

“This is your opportunity to choose who represents you in the county council and who will put your voice and views forward.”

People wishing to vote must register before the deadline, which is midnight on Thursday, April 14 2022 at https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote