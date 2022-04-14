A NUMBER of roads around the Pembrokeshire area will be closed to traffic and have speed reductions over the next 12 months.
The closures have not been fully disclosed but it is believed they are to begin on April 25 according to Pembrokeshire County Council.
The work being carried out will include patching and resurfacing of the roads. The road closures will be done on a rolling programme and following resurfacing, temporary speed limits of 20mph will be introduced.
While the roads are closed, no vehicles will be able to use the roads unless exempted vehicles.
Over the period of the work, the following areas will be affected: Amroth, Burton, Camrose, Carew, Clydau, Crymych, Dinas Cross, East Williamson, Hundleton, Johnston, Kilgetty, Lampeter, Velfry, Lamphey, Letterston, Llangwm, Llanrhian, Manorbier, Martletwy, Maenclochog, Milford Haven East, Hubberston, Neyland West, Pembroke St Mary South, Pembroke St Michael, Penally, Rudbaxton, Saundersfoot, Scleddau, Solva, St Dogmaels, St Ishmaels, The Havens and Wiston.
Alternative routes will be provided during the works where there is no capacity to continue traffic flow while works are in progress. Pedestrian access along affected routes will still be allowed.
