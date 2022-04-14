Observe but don’t disturb.

This is the message that police and RSPCA officials are sending out following last Easter’s debacle when Wally the Walrus was relentlessly hounded by photo-hunters.

“It wasn’t in the animal’s best interests and it was very concerning to see the lengths that people were going to, to try and get a photo with him,” said RSPCA inspector Andy Broadbent.

People were seen racing up to him on jetskis, paddleboards and surfboards, and sadly the problem is being observed in other coastal areas of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire

As a result, the animals become stressed, resulting in females suffering spontaneous abortions and young babies being abandoned by their mothers.

Other issues include dogs being allowed off leads which disturb nesting birds and seals, dropped litter which can severely injure seals, beach barbecues which damage beaches and quad bike and 4x4 riders who destroy nesting areas.

Now, in an effort to halt this irresponsible behaviour, all four Wales police forces together with the RSPCA and Natural Resources Wales, have launched their ‘Operation Seabirds’ campaign.

Officers will be patrolling areas in a bid to raise awareness about the importance of not disturbing mammals such as seals, dolphins, porpoises and nesting birds while action days are being scheduled by Dyfed Powys Police in Pembrokeshire.

People visiting the coastline are being asked to maintain a significant distance from wildlife, both at sea and around the coast; never get close enough to take selfies; read signs and stick to paths and keep their dogs on leads where instructed to do so.

“Over the years we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of people using our coastal areas but sadly they’re unaware of the effect they have on coastal birds and mammals if they act irresponsibly,” said Sergeant Liam Jones of the police rural crime team.

“Dog attacks can kill seals as well as pose a risk to the dogs themselves, as bites can become infected from bacteria that lives inside a seals’ mouth.

"Hopefully with simple education and engagement we can prevent this from happening.”

Anyone who has witnessed a wildlife disturbance should contact the police on 101 or the RSPCA helpline on 0300 1234999.