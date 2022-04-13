More than £8million worth of profit made by a Pembrokeshire homes builder has enabled affordable housing to be developed throughout west Wales.
Mill Bay Homes, which has been operating for nine years, describes itself as being different from traditional house builders in that it is essentially a business with a social purpose.
A Mill Bay spokesman explained: "Profits made from the sale of these properties is gift-aided to its parent company, ateb Group, for the purpose of re-investment in affordable housing across west Wales.
"Over its nine years of operating, Mill Bay Homes has gift-aided 100 per cent of its profits, exceeding £8m, back to ateb to provide more socially rented homes that would not have been built without this initiative.
"A development of 29 new homes in Knowling Mead, Tenby was made possible wholly using Mill Bay gift aid."
Mill Bay Homes, who are building 60 properties at The Cornfields, Sageston had a busy sales month in March with all nine plots released being reserved in less than a month.
A third sales release of properties launches today, Wednesday April 13, including a two-bed bungalow and some three and four bed houses.
Anyone interested in a property at this development is asked to call 0333 7000 733, email enquiries@millbayhomes.co.uk or visit www.millbayhomes.co.uk.
Adjacent to The Cornfields development is Stover Avenue, a mixture of 40 affordable homes for rent, developed by ateb Group.
