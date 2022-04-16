A Pembrokeshire hotel has been named as one of the top stylish hotels in the whole of the UK, and as the second most stylish in Wales, as per a recent study.

The study, conducted by The Times, has named The Grove in Narberth as the 13th most stylish hotel throughout the UK, and as the second most stylish hotel in Wales.

The hotel is one to receive much praise in the past, receiving its AA five-star status last summer, and also being named by The Sunday Times as one of the top 100 places to stay in the UK.

Despite the hotel scoring ‘no’ on both categories in the list of spa and pool, the Times were keen to praise the Pembrokeshire hotel.

The Times also said that The Grove is the best of the stylish hotels for dogs and dog owners, as that is known as one of its key selling point, with a labradoodle of its own.

Picture: The Grove in Narberth

The Times said about the hotel: “It’s a difficult stylistic trick, blending the old and new, but one accomplished with aplomb by the designer Martin Hulbert at this bucolic country estate in the shadow of Pembrokeshire’s Preseli Hills.

“In some of the 25 rooms the contemporary wins out — leather headboards, Perspex, marble and steel, state-of-the-art lighting; in others, a more traditional look of heavy curtains, antiques and original fireplaces holds sway.

“The food is exceptional and there are six dog-friendly rooms, dog towels and blankets, a menu of Burns Dog Food, and a welcome from Bronwen, the hotel’s labradoodle.”

The only other hotel in Wales mentioned in the list was The Royston in Llwynaire, Powys, which was described as the best for rural bliss.

The Royston finished 12th on the list, just one place ahead of The Grove, making that the most stylish hotel in Wales.

The Ham Yard Hotel in London topped the list, ahead of the nearby Beaverbrook in Surrey in second place and Bristol’s Artist Residence in third.

Meanwhile, The House of Gods in Edinburgh was listed as Scotland’s most stylish hotel on the list.