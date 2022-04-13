Police have launched an investigation after a purse containing debit cards, a driving licence and cash was stolen from Aldi’s supermarket in Cardigan.
Officers have carried out all possible lines of enquiry and are now appealing to the public to help them trace the offender.
They would like to identify the person in the CCTV image, who may have information that could help them in their investigation.
Anyone who recognises this person or who may have information concerning the incident is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by phoning 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908, quoting reference DP-20220225-321.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
