The Easter Holidays are upon us and keeping the kids occupied is on every parent's mind.

As usual, the National Trust is on hand to make sure you and your youngsters have a cracking time.

Trying to keep little ones happy can be eggs-hausting (sorry) at the best of times which is why we’re sharing a little inspiration on things to do at historic venues across the country this Easter.

National Trust Easter Egg Hunts

If you are after some traditional Easter entertainment, then an Easter egg hunt must be at the top of your to-do list.

National Trust locations across the country are offering the opportunity to do just that in beautiful surroundings.

These family-friendly trails include activities to get little ones spotting nature. Complete the task and you'll receive collect a Rainforest Alliance chocolate egg too.

Starting in the South West, if you are spending time in Cornwall over the holidays, you could pop along to Godolphin to take part in their Easter trail.

Or if you're looking for Easter fun in the South East, the striking Bodiam Castle is offering a "world of fun".

In the Midlands you could have an Easter adventure in nature at Croome.

If you are holidaying in Wales, or it's where you live, Powis Castle invite you to explore the wonderful historic garden while you complete your Easter activities.

Heading East, Ashridge Estate offres great outdoors family fun.

If you are further north, grab an activity pack from Beningbrough and earn yourself a chocolate egg.

There are many more National Trust locations around the country offering Easter activities. Visit the National Trust website to find somewhere near you.

Easter craft ideas

Colourful Easter eggs in Easter crafts set. Credit: Canva

If the weather is less than egg-cellent this Easter, there’s still fun to be had with the National Trust’s craft tutorials.

Videos on the website show you how to make Easter crafts including Easter baskets and a bean-bag Easter chick.

You can watch the videos here and find out more about the National Trust’s Easter activities and things to do via its website here.

How to buy a National Trust membership

With National Trust membership you can enjoy free entry to more than 500 historic places, free parking at most National Trust car parks, a National Trust Handbook, National Trust Magazine three times a year and access to the online Members’ Area, full of first look previews and behind-the-scenes features.

There’s a variety of memberships available such as Joint, Family, Individual, Senior, Junior and Life membership.

Prices can be found when you choose the membership you’d like, here.

To buy a membership or to find out more about them, you can visit the National Trust website here.

