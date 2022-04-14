A motorist travelling at a speed of 80mph in a 30mph zone was intending to take his own life, a court heard.
George McWilliams, of Keeston, was sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on April 12 after he was caught speeding near Manchester last year.
McWilliams, 23, was also sentenced for a spearate drink-drive offence.
It was in mitigation that defence solicitor Tom Lloyd explained that McWilliams had driven at such speed on the A575 Bolton Road, Walkden, in June last year because he was "heading to a bridge to end his life".
Mr Lloyd went on to say McWilliams was eventually talked out of committing the act by members of the public.
McWilliams' case was originally seen at Greater Manchester Magistrates' Court on April 5, however having moved back to Pembrokeshire to live with his mother he was sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court.
McWilliams also faced one charge of drink-driving committed in Haverfordwest on March 20.
Prosecuting solicitor Ann Griffiths explained how McWilliams was stopped when police saw one of the bumpers of his car missing. It was stowed away on the back seat.
McWilliams admitted to police he had been drinking, measuring 41microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35microgrammes.
Appearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court, McWilliams pleaded guilty to one charge of drink-driving. For the offence of speeding he had already pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure.
For the drink drive offence he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. For the speeding offence he was disqualified for six months to run concurrent.
McWilliams was also fined £80 and made to pay costs of £85 and a £34 surcharge.
Where to get mental health support
Here are some websites that can help you:
