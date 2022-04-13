Five people, including two from Goodwick, charged with conspiring to supply cocaine as part of a UK wide drug trafficking operation, have denied their involvement during a hearing at Swansea Crown Court today, Wednesday.
Shaun Lucas, 48, of Precelly Crescent, Goodwick and 32-year-old Leone James, of the same address, both submitted a plea of not guilty to charges of conspiring with others to supply class A drugs, namely cocaine, between May 16 2021 and March 15 2022.
Lucas and James, were arrested after drugs raids in Fishguard and Goodwick.
Terence Harrison,42, of Kings Road, Swanage; Charlotte Doe, aged 31 from the Corfe Castle area; and Ozan Kilicaslan, aged 29, from the Poole area also gave pleas of not guilty to the same charge.
Leigh Smith, aged 44, from the Vernwood area, Steven John Kerr, a 36-year-old man from Billinge, Merseyside, did not submit pleas today, their case will be heard at a later date.
Ryan Paul Ager, from the Liverpool area, will appear back in court on Friday April 22 for a plea and plea trial hearing.
Smith, Ager, Kerr, Lucas, Harrison and Kilicaslan appeared in person before the court today, while Doe and James appeared by video link from Eastwood Park women’s prison.
His Honour Judge Geraint Walters said that the trial, for those who had pleaded not guilty, was likely to last six weeks.
He listed it provisionally to begin on September 5 of this year.
All eight defendants were remanded in custody until their next hearings.
