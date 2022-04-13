It promises to be a lucrative Easter for South West Wales holiday destinations after the region hit fourth spot in the Eastercation Destination Poll.

The findings have been revealed in the first segment of the 2022 Travelodge Travel Index and puts Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire ahead of top holiday hotspots such The Cotswolds (fifth), Snowdonia (seventh), the Yorkshire Dales (sixth) and the Peak District (ninth).

Figures confirm that as the nation prepares to enjoy its first Easter without covid restrictions in two years, 47 per cent of Britons are choosing to take a break on home soil.

Twenty five per cent are choosing to do so to help support the local hospitality industries while over a fifth are staying in the UK as they fear the sharp rise in living costs will prevent them from travelling abroad later in the year.

Interestingly, 68 per cent of Britons report that they remain fearful of travelling abroad due to the impact and risks associated with Covid-19.

A massive 64 per cent say they’re taking an Easter break to escape the gloom and doom that 2022 has brought them.

The average holidaymaker visiting either Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion or Carmarthenshire this Easter is expected to spend an average of £322.69 during their four-day break.

Collectively, the British economy can expect a £13 billion boost over the Easter period.

“This is not only great news for the UK hospitality sector but also for regional holiday hotspots such as South West Wales which has come out as one of the top Eastercation destinations for 22022,” commented Shakila Ahmed, a Travelodge spokesperson.

The top Eastercation holiday destination has been named as Derbyshire, closely followed by the Scottish Highlands.