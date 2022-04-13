Simon Hart, MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, sparked any angry reaction when he expressed his full support to Boris Johnson, despite being fined by police for breaking lockdown rules.

Prime Minister Johnson, along with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, and the PM's wife, all received fixed penalty notices for attending a birthday gathering for the PM at No 10 Downing Street in June 2020.

As a result, Mr Johnson became the UK's first serving prime minister to be sanctioned for breaking the law.

Politicians from other parties, including Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford, have called for Boris Johnson to resign.

Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart MP, however went to social media to show his support for the Prime Minister and Chancellor on Tuesday evening (March 12).

Simon Hart MP posted on Twitter: “Having struggled to see family in hospital as the virus spread, I know how hard this period has been.

“That said, the breaches have now been appropriately dealt with and I will continue to give the PM and Chancellor my full support to deal with the extraordinary challenges we face.”

His support for the Prime Minister caused more than 500 people to post replies, some in support of his views, while many opposed them.

One who opposed his view was renowned sports commentator Ned Boulting, who replied: “One after the other, you debase yourselves and the parliament you serve.”

This specific reply caused for the Secretary of State for Wales to retaliate, saying: “Thanks Ned, but team loyalty matters. I learnt that from you.”

The phrase ‘team loyalty’ spark hundreds more comments, the vast majority of which were negative.

Mr Boulting replied: "Team Loyalty" trumps the ministerial code.

"Basically, that's what you've told me. Don't worry about deleting the tweet. I've saved it.”

Meanwhile, Senedd member for Mid and West Wales, Joyce Watson MS, also replied to the MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, saying: “Stop trying to defend the indefensible @Simonhartmp and start standing up for Wales.”

Hart has previously supported Boris Johnson over the party, after Jane Dodds, MS for Mid and West Wales, called for Hart to produce a vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister.