Outdoor retail giant Millets is to open a new shop in Tenby – right next door to one of its competitors.

Millets, which describes itself as ‘the UK’s leading retailer of outdoor clothing, footwear and equipment’, will be located at 10 High Street, Tenby, in the retail unit formerly occupied by The Card Factory.

The shop, which also adjoins Tenby Market, has had an extensive refurbishment

It next-door neighbour, at 9 High Street, is the branch of another outdoor retail chain, Trespass.

Millets will be the third national outdoor shop to open in Tenby, with Mountain Warehouse in Tudor Square completing the trio.

The new Millets shop, which has had an extensive re-fit, is due to welcome its first customers on Saturday May 14.

It will employ around 10 staff.

The company, which operates under the umbrella of JD Outdoor, has more than 90 shops in the UK.

Millets’ regional manager, Charlotte Johns, said: “Tenby is one of my favourite places and to be opening a shop there is amazing.”