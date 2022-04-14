Appointments for the Covid-19 spring booster vaccine have started for those eligible at Hywel Dda University Health Board’s vaccination centres and most GP practices across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

People aged 75 years or over, those in care homes and those aged 12 years and over with a weakened immune system are being offered a spring booster, due to being more at risk from the virus.

The spring booster will be offered up until the end of June and is advised to be given around six months (and not before three months) after the last dose of vaccine was received to get the best protection.

Bethan Lewis, interim assistant director of public health at the health board, said: “The health board and participating GP practices are in the process of contacting people eligible for a spring booster of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Appointments are being scheduled in line with the latest JCVI advice and in accordance with age and clinical vulnerability.

“People will be invited to attend either a mass vaccination centre or their GP practice.

“If your practice is participating in the vaccine rollout, they will contact you when it is your turn, so we kindly ask people to not contact their GP about the Covid-19 vaccination.

“Mass vaccination centres across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire continue to accommodate drop-ins for everyone aged 12 and over to allow easy and flexible access to the vaccine due to increased cases of Covid in our community. Should someone eligible for a spring booster attend as a drop-in without an appointment, they won’t be turned away.”

Those given an appointment at a GP for their spring booster are asked to keep to it to this to help minimise vaccine waste.

Bethan added: “Vaccination clinics for children aged 5 to 11 will continue while the spring booster is being rolled out. It is strictly by appointment only for this age group so please book an appointment by calling 0300 303 8322 before travelling to a vaccination centre.”

For more information about the spring booster programme, including drop-in opening times, visit hduhb.nhs.wales/covid19-vaccination