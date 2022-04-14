Easter Eggstravaganza!
Saturday 9th - Sunday 24th April
How many eggs will you be able to find on our Easter Egg Trail?
The Easter Egg Trail & Springtime Activity Pack is available daily from the Welcome Centre between 11am and 4pm. Packs cost £2.50.
Wyau Pasg a Mwy!
Dydd Sadwrn 9fed – Dydd Sul 24ain Ebrill
Faint o wyau allwch chi gael hyd iddynt ar ein Llwybr Wyau Pasg?
Mae’r Llwybr Wyau Pasg a Phecyn Gweithgareddau’r Gwanwyn ar gael bob dydd o’r Ganolfan Groeso rhwng 11am a 4pm. Cost y pecynnau yw £2.50.
About Scolton Manor
Discover a day with a difference at Scolton Manor, located just 5 miles north of Haverfordwest on the B4329 Cardigan Road.
There’s room to roam and rooms to roam inside and out at this all-weather attraction.
Take a walk on the wild side and feel free to wander and explore the 60 acres of park and woodland. Alternatively, relax in the sun whilst your little ones enjoy the children’s play area with swings and slides, and make a noise in our brilliant new sensory play area.
Turn back the clock to the Victorian era and experience country life ‘above and below stairs’ over three floors of the Manor House.
Dig in to history and see the Walled Garden being brought back to life, or check out the Pembrokeshire Beekeeping Centre and Honey Kitchen. Don’t forget to buy some Scolton Manor Honey to take home with you!
Make time to relax and visit our tea room serving home-made cakes, snacks and light lunches or browse our gift shop for the perfect souvenir to take away with you.
Most of the site is accessible for people in wheelchairs, those with limited mobility or small children in pushchairs.
Dogs are welcome in the park, providing they are kept on leads.
There is a regular programme of events and activities throughout the year, please enquire for up to date details.
Open all year.
10.30am to 5.30pm
Price Info:
Car Parking
Daily Parking Charge – £2.50
Annual Season Ticket – £20
Admission to the Manor House
Adults – £3.50
Concessions – £2.35
Children 4-17 – £2.35
Under 4s – Free
Family Ticket (2 adults and up to 3 children) – £9.35
Opening Hours
Park and Woodland
(Open every day except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day)
April to October – 9am-6pm
November to March – 9am-4:30pm
Manor House
April to October – 11am-5pm
Beekeeping Centre – 11am-5pm
Walled Garden – 11am-5pm
Winter opening of the Manor House by arrangement.
Facilities:
- Baby Changing
- Cafe
- Childrens meals
- Disabled Access
- Disabled Toilet
- Groups welcome
- Highchair
- Open All Year
- Parking (charge)
- Shop
- Toilets
- VAQAS - Visit Wales - Visitor Attraction Quality Assurance Scheme
- Wet Weather attraction
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article