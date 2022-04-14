Easter Eggstravaganza!

Saturday 9th - Sunday 24th April

How many eggs will you be able to find on our Easter Egg Trail?

The Easter Egg Trail & Springtime Activity Pack is available daily from the Welcome Centre between 11am and 4pm. Packs cost £2.50.

Wyau Pasg a Mwy!

Dydd Sadwrn 9fed – Dydd Sul 24ain Ebrill

Faint o wyau allwch chi gael hyd iddynt ar ein Llwybr Wyau Pasg?

Mae’r Llwybr Wyau Pasg a Phecyn Gweithgareddau’r Gwanwyn ar gael bob dydd o’r Ganolfan Groeso rhwng 11am a 4pm. Cost y pecynnau yw £2.50.

About Scolton Manor

Discover a day with a difference at Scolton Manor, located just 5 miles north of Haverfordwest on the B4329 Cardigan Road.

There’s room to roam and rooms to roam inside and out at this all-weather attraction.

Take a walk on the wild side and feel free to wander and explore the 60 acres of park and woodland. Alternatively, relax in the sun whilst your little ones enjoy the children’s play area with swings and slides, and make a noise in our brilliant new sensory play area.

Turn back the clock to the Victorian era and experience country life ‘above and below stairs’ over three floors of the Manor House.

Dig in to history and see the Walled Garden being brought back to life, or check out the Pembrokeshire Beekeeping Centre and Honey Kitchen. Don’t forget to buy some Scolton Manor Honey to take home with you!

Make time to relax and visit our tea room serving home-made cakes, snacks and light lunches or browse our gift shop for the perfect souvenir to take away with you.

Most of the site is accessible for people in wheelchairs, those with limited mobility or small children in pushchairs.

Dogs are welcome in the park, providing they are kept on leads.

There is a regular programme of events and activities throughout the year, please enquire for up to date details.

Open all year.

10.30am to 5.30pm

Price Info:

Car Parking

Daily Parking Charge – £2.50

Annual Season Ticket – £20

Admission to the Manor House

Adults – £3.50

Concessions – £2.35

Children 4-17 – £2.35

Under 4s – Free

Family Ticket (2 adults and up to 3 children) – £9.35

Opening Hours

Park and Woodland

(Open every day except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day)

April to October – 9am-6pm

November to March – 9am-4:30pm

Manor House

April to October – 11am-5pm

Beekeeping Centre – 11am-5pm

Walled Garden – 11am-5pm

Winter opening of the Manor House by arrangement.

Facilities: