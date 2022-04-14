There are double celebrations in a Pembrokeshire waterside village today, Thursday April 14.

Not only are The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company launching a new national day dedicated to the joys of the traditional Welsh seaweed delicacy laverbread.

But they are also welcoming the first customers to the new location of their award-winning seaside street food servery, Café Mor, at the The Old Point House, Angle.

The Old Point House, Angle. Picture: owen_photographer_pembs

The former pirates’ haunt, reached over a tidal causeway, is still under renovation ahead of its re-opening as a pub, but there will be a warm outdoor welcome from 2.30pm this afternoon.

Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company founder Jonathan Williams set up National Laverbread Day in dedication to the dish he describes as 'a healthy and delicious - but often overlooked - ingredient.

“We have chosen April 14 as National Laverbread Day because it is the same day the Japanese celebrate Mother of the Sea Day in honour of Kathleen Mary Drew-Baker, whose research into the cultivation of porphyria seaweed led to a commercial breakthrough for the Japanese Nori (laver) industry,” explained Jonathan.

He has converted thousands of people to the pleasure of dishes such as laverbread breakfast baps and lobster rolls drenched in seaweed butter during Café Mor’s decade dishing up seafood treats alongside Freshwater West beach and at festivals throughout the UK.

The events take place from 2.30pm today at The Old Point House where there will be an outside bar and Café Mor will be open for seaweed-inspired street food.

Activitied planned included a laverbread eating competition, a children’s drawing competition snd free samples of deliciouis food contining laverbread There will also be a pop-up seaweed shop, goody bags and even some seaweed beer and rum to sample.

The day will be rounded off by a great performance by Whitland Male Choir in the evening.

Added Jonathan: “National Laverbread Day is a long overdue addition to the calendar that aims to get more people enjoying this delicious delicacy.

"It’s a nutritious versatile ingredient that’s in plentiful supply around our coastline and it deserves to be more widely used.”

Cafe Mor and the outdoor bar at The Old Point House will be open over the Easter weekend from around 11.30am to 6pm, depending on the weather.

For more information, see The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Coimpany on Facebook.