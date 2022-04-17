There have been several planning applications put forward to Pembrokeshire County Council from all over the county this week.
Applications to the council have included areas from Tenby to Fishguard and Neyland to St Dogmaels.
Here is a list of applications put forward recently:
21/0961/NM: Non-material amendment to planning permission 18/0211/PA (Demolition of existing buildings and the erection of 33 no. new dwellings, provision of new estate road, new landscaping and modifications to existing vehicle access to the site from Charles Street) at Site adjacent to Neyland Health Centre, Neyland, SA73 1SA
21/1167/PA: Replacement of existing hay barn at Creiny Farm, Llanychaer, Fishguard, SA65 9TA
21/1254/PA: Variation of Condition 2 (Approved Plans) of planning application 15/0684/PA (Alterations and Extensions) at The Hollies, 38 Lower Quay Road, Hook, Haverfordwest SA62 4LR
22/0013/DC: Discharge of condition 6 (Site Investigation – Contamination) of permission 16/1056/PA (Development of 9 residential dwellings comprising 2 x 1 bed flats, 1 x 3 bed house, 5 x 4 bed houses and 1 x 5 bed house along with associated parking, access and landscaping) at Ash Grove, St Florence, Tenby SA70 8NB
21/1275/DC: Discharge of conditions 8 (Landscaping), 9 (Landscaping), 12 (Drainage) and 13 (Contamination) of planning permission 20/0813/PA (Residential development for 20 Units) at 141 Portfield, Haverfordwest, SA61 1DY
21/1302/NM: Non-material amendment to 20/0178/PA at 53 The Moorings, St Dogmaels SA43 3LJ
22/0016/DC: Discharge of conditions 3 (Method Statement) and 4 (Surface Water Disposal) of permission 21/0318/PA (Conversion of redundant farm building to toilet/shower block) at Woodside, Martletwy SA67 8AW
