The latest employment stats for Wales and Pembrokeshire have been released, showing a fall in unemployment nationally and regionally.

In Wales, the number of people currently employed is 1.464 million, while the employment rate (16-64) is at 74.1 per cent.

The number of people unemployed is 45,000 - down 6,000 on the quarter and down 30,000 on the year.

The unemployment rate is at 3.0 per cent, lower than the UK average of 3.8 per cent and a near record low (since comparable records began).

The number of people in workless households has fallen since October to December 2010 by 100,000.

In Pembrokeshire, the latest statistics show that the year-on-year figure for those claiming benefits has reduced by 33 per cent.

Across the county, many businesses have been seeking staff and offering employment and job opportunities to local people.

A spokesperson from the Pembrokeshire DWP team said: “Support for the three Lidl stores in Pembrokeshire was sought as all were in need of staff.

"The area manager was delighted with the results that saw 50 jobseekers being interviewed and 24 of them being invited to the next phase of the process.

“Support was also given to Genpower and Pembroke Haven Yacht Club of Pembroke Dock, Oakwood Theme Park, Bourne Leisure at Kiln Park Tenby and Lydstep Beach, Pembrokeshire Llamas of Llandysilio and Pembrokeshire Property Management based in Saundersfoot.

"The new Ty Hotel in Milford Haven, part of the Celtic Manor brand, has now opened; recruitment for new staff will continue at peak times throughout the year, so jobseekers who are interested in working at this prestigious hotel should check their website at regular intervals.

“Pembrokeshire Jobcentre staff are focusing on working with local employers to rapidly match up their vacancies with the right jobseekers.

"Inviting businesses into our jobcentres, and holding jobs fairs when the covid situation allows, is key to this focus.

“Some of these initiatives have resulted in jobseekers being offered jobs on the spot.

"More people are getting into work faster, with the latest payroll figures showing the number of people on the payroll increasing compared to the figures from the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.”