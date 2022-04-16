Two plays celebrating the 225th anniversary of the Last Invasion of Britain will be showcased in Pembrokeshire later this month.

Two last invasion plays will be performed in Theatr Gwaun, Fishguard on April 30 and May 6 as part of the 225th anniversary of the Last Invasion of Britain.

The first play The Last Invasion is a dramatized account of what happened on those fateful few days.

Written by historian and biographer Matthew Sturgis, whose biography of Oscar Wilde was published to great acclaim in 2018, It recounts the story fairly accurately with its many twists and turns.

Initially intending to land at Bristol, severe weather forced the invading force to make land at Fishguard.

After a looting spree, many of the invaders were too drunk to fight – and within two days, the invasion had collapsed.

Tate’s force surrendered to a local militia force led by Lord Cawdor on February 25 1797.

The second play Conquest of the World is a tongue in cheek version of events.

Written by playwright Rod Taylor, it is an out and out comedy very loosely based on the facts and introduces a what might have happened version of events.

Both plays are produced and directed by Derek Webb with a community cast. To book tickets, visit the Theatr Gwaun website: theatregwaun.com.

