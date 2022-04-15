The Torch Theatre will welcome the live production of the Smartest Giant in Town to its stage in the forthcoming Easter holiday.

The best-selling picture book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Alex Scheffler has been a children’s favourite ever since its publication in 2002. The new tour marks its 20th anniversary. Donaldson and Scheffler are the creative team behind classic children’s tales such as the Gruffalo and Room on the Broom which among others, have been reimagined for film and television.

The Smartest Giant in Town is a beautiful story about a giant whose heart is better than his dress sense! George wishes he wasn’t the scruffiest giant in town. So, when he sees a new shop selling giant-sized clothes, he decides it’s time for a new look: smart trousers, smart shirt, stripy tie, shiny shoes. Now he’s the smartest giant in town . . . until he bumps into some animals who desperately need his help – and his clothes!

The show is a musical co production from Fiery Light and Little Angel Theatre and promises to bring Donaldson and Scheffler’s colourful characters to life on stage at the Torch Theatre, with a talented creative team including artistic director Samantha Lane who composed new music for the production.

This heart-warming tale about friendship and helping those in need is brought to life in a musical, puppet-filled adventure, following on from Little Angel Theatre’s bestselling adaptations of Julia Donaldson’s picture books including The Singing Mermaid and The Everywhere Bear.

“The story really comes to life in Little Angel's adaptation, which is also very faithful to Axel Scheffler's brilliant illustrations…The whole audience - including me - love the puppets and enjoyed the songs. I'm so pleased that now more children around the country will be able to experience live theatre as the show goes on tour." Julia Donaldson, What’s on Stage.

Book your tickets for this fun filled giant of a family show now!

The Smartest Giant in Town is at the Torch Theatre on April 23rd at 3pm and April 24th at 11pm and 3pm. Tickets are £12 Adults, £10 child, and £38.00 family ticket.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Torch Theatre Box Office on 01646 695267 or visit the website at https://www.torchtheatre.co.uk/the-smartest-giant-in-town/

Recommended for ages 2-8 years old. Running time – 45 minutes.