The streets of Milford Haven have changed a lot over the last few years, even since Google Street View first arrived to take pictures of the town.
Since Street View first took photos of Pembrokeshire, shops have come and gone, buildings and gone up and come down, and the town continues to develop.
The new Ty Hotel Milford Waterfront is arguably the greatest change in the town since the first photos of the town were taken by Google, but much more has changed in that time.
As the town recovers from the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic,there are more plans to develop the town - whether it be the train station, the waterfront, or the town centre.
Take a look at our gallery at the top of the page to see the first photos of Milford Haven taken by Google Street View.
