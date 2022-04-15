Out of an estimated 17,522 people who would have been eligible for a free £200 from the Welsh Government to help towards escalating fuel costs, only 4,799 households actually applied, the Western Telegraph can reveal.

The Welsh Government Winter Fuel Support Scheme offered those on low incomes a one-off £200 payment to provide support towards paying their on-grid winter fuel bills to help meet the pressure of rising fuel bills.

The scheme was not means-tested and was open to those on Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, Income Support, Income Based Job Seekers Allowance, or Income Related Employment and Support Allowance.

Figures from Pembrokeshire Citizens Advice show that Pembrokeshire currently has an estimated 9,674 people claiming Universal Credit; 2,600 people in receipt of Working Tax Credit; 4,465 people in receipt of Employment Support Allowance and 289 on Job Seekers Allowance (although some of these may be contributions based only). The county also has 494 people who claim income support.

This equates to a total of 17,522 people who received benefits that made them eligible to claim the free £200.

The Winter Fuel Support Scheme Payment was eligible per household rather than per person and it is of course possible that there are households with multiple claimants living in them.

However, Government figures show that in Preseli Pembrokeshire there are 5,037 households receiving Universal Credit while 4,099 are still on legacy benefits (which include working tax credit, Income Support, Income Based Job Seekers Allowance, or Income Related Employment and Support Allowance).

In the South Pembrokeshire and Carmarthen West constituency 4,731 households are in receipt of Universal Credit while 4,014 are on legacy benefits.

It is not clear, however, how many of these households are exclusively in Pembrokeshire.

Whichever way you look at it, it seems that the Pembrokeshire take up for the grant was low, with just 4,799 households applying when there were 9,136 eligible households in Preseli Pembrokeshire alone.

Indeed, at the beginning of February, with a closing date of February 28, Pembrokeshire CAB was told that the county had the lowest take up of Winter Fuel Payment at 12% of eligible claimants apllying.

“It is likely the uptake increased by the end of the month,” added a CAB spokesperson.

Pembrokeshire County Council, which is administering the payment, said that of the 4,799 applications, 4,499 have been paid, while around 300 applications remain to be processed.

“Pembrokeshire County Council wrote to 5348 households to advise that they may be entitled to the winter fuel payments,” said a council spokesperson.

“We wrote to those who we identified through our Council Tax relief records as being in receipt of a qualifying benefit.

“The council has so far paid 4499 and there are currently around 300 applications remaining to be processed.”