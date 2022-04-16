This year marks the 200th anniversary of the founding of the Fishguard and Goodwick lifeboat - two years before the official establishment of the RNLI.
After an enforced break of more than two years due to Covid, the fundraising committee is organising some events to celebrate this special year.
The first will be a coffee morning at TS Skirmisher in Lowertown on Saturday, April 23 from 10 am until 12 midday.
There will be plenty of cakes including some made by the very talented crew members.
Tickets are available from A&E Nichols or you can pay at the door. The admission price of £3.50 includes a delicious slice of cake or Welsh cakes plus tea or coffee. Squash will also be available.
“We hope that you will come along to meet the new committee, some of the crew and help support the valuable work of the RNLI in saving lives at sea,” said committee chair person Sylvia Hotchin.
