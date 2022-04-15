A Pembrokeshire man, who was told by his physio that unless he lost weight he would be dead by the time he was 50, is heading out to the Hague as part of the Invictus Games' UK team.

Former 14 Signals Staff Sergeant, Ian Fisher, is part of the Invictus Games' 65 strong UK team. He is competing in cycling, discus, powerlifting and swimming.

The Games, where injured and sick (WIS) military personnel and veterans compete against each other, will take place in The Hague, Netherlands, beginning this Sunday, April 17.

For 45-year-old Ian, who lives near Haverfordwest, the journey to the UK squad has been a challenging one.

Back in 2017 the 43-year-old veteran was told by his physio that unless he lost weight, he would be dead by the time he was 50.

Desperate to see his children grow up, Ian took up more exercise and set himself a target weight.

He said: “I have gone from the person saying that I cannot do something to one that says ‘I will give it a go’.

"I want to stay active so that I can see my kids grow up. I would like them to see that even though life throws you some obstacles sometimes you can get over them and achieve your goals if you put your mind to it.”

Ian Fisher getting fit for the Invictus Games 2022 on the Pembrokeshire Coast Path

Training for the games, the former staff sergeant who served with the Royal Signals, has found a renewed confidence to socialise with his like-minded teammates.

“Being with people that understand pain means that I don’t have to put on the brave face and smile that is permanently on my face when at work and home. You can talk frankly about things that are going on without judgement,” he said.

Since starting the Invictus journey, Ian has completed several cycling events including the Tour of Pembrokeshire.

The Invictus Games in the Hague start tomorrow, Saturday, April 16 and run until April 22.

Highlights from the games will be broadcast daily on BBC 1.

