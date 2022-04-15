A RENOWNED Teifi Valley artisan cheesemaker has received a Royal Warrant of Appointment.

Carwyn Adams, of Caws Cenarth, has received a Royal Warrant of Appointment to HRH the Prince of Wales for a period of five years.

The award is a mark of recognition to those people or companies who have regularly supplied goods or services to HM The Queen or HRH The Prince of Wales or their households.

“We are delighted,” said Carwyn, “receiving a Royal Warrant is a great honour.

“It’s our ultimate achievement as a business and a massive accolade – especially for my mum!”

It is a milestone year for Caws Cenarth, based at Fferm Glyneithiog in Lancych near the famous Cenarth waterfalls.

A second-generation cheesemaker, Carwyn is following in the footsteps of his parents, Thelma and the late Gwynfor, who formed Caws Cenarth in the 1980s as an alternative source of income following the introduction of European milk quotas.

“My parents created a business that changed the course of our lives and the cheese industry in Wales,” he said.

“Caws Cenarth has built a legacy for soft cheese and traditional artisan cheese in the UK.”

Today, Caws Cenarth has 20 members of staff and produces 200 tonnes of cheese a year, which is made from organic milk from local farms.

Customers include top restaurants and famous retailers such as Harrods, Fortnum & Mason, and Selfridges.

During its 35 years, the company has experienced many highs. Its hand-made organic cheeses have received countless plaudits and awards.

Celebrations of the business’ 35th anniversary also come shortly after the most challenging period in Caws Cenarth’s history when the early days of the Covid pandemic saw orders plummet.

But thanks to a heartfelt video Carwyn posted on social media, a new source of customers helped turn around the company’s fortunes.

“The support we received was phenomenal,” he said.

“I think it made us even more determined to take Caws Cenarth forward.

“In two years, we’ve gone from utter despair to euphoria, and the granting of the Royal Warrant of Appointment is the pinnacle of Caws Cenarth’s story so far.”