Dyfed-Powys Police has joined other bodies in launching Operation Seabird, a national campaign aiming to engage and educate people about the sensitivities of the coastline.
The campaign, which also involved the RSPCA, Natural Resources Wales and other police forces, looks at how simples behavioural changes could reduce pressure on Wales’ unique wildlife.
Wildlife disturbances which occur on Welsh coastlines include:
- Collisions: Collisions often result in physical trauma or death of marine wildlife
- Noise disturbance: Excess noise can interfere with an animal’s ability to communicate, navigate, avoid danger, and find food
- Visual disturbance: Any activity has the potential to cause distress, reduced resting time and avoidance or aggression behaviours in wildlife
Sergeant Matthew Langley of the rural crime team said: “Op Seabird is an initiative run between police and partner agencies across Wales.
"The aim of Op Seabird is not that of enforcement but of engagement and education with the public to ensure they enjoy our beautiful coastline safely and responsibly.
“Last year we saw a large increase in disturbance offences mainly due to a certain celebrity walrus who came to holiday in Tenby!
“It is important for the public to also be aware that by disturbing wildlife they may be committing offences under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.”
Behavioural changes which people can make to reduce wildlife disturbance includes:
- Keep your distance: Keep a safe distance (at least 100m) from the cliffs, rafting seabirds and marine mammals, allowing space for animals to move away
- No-wake speed: Motorised vessels and personal watercraft should travel at a no-wake speed within 300m of the cliffs or shore
- Avoid enclosed spaces: All vessels should avoid entering caves and travelling through archways where breeding seabirds or resting seals are present
- Be aware: If an animal’s behaviour changes in response to your presence, move away quickly and quietly
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “So, if you’re heading to our beautiful coastline this summer, please have fun! But also, be mindful of the wildlife around you.
“You can keep up to date with all the work we, and other partner agencies are doing by following #OpSeabirdCymru on social media.”
