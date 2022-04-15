A man who was this week described before magistrates as ‘an upstanding member of the St Clears community’ has been ordered off the roads for 12 months after pleading guilty to a charge of drink driving.
In the early hours of March 20, police officers who were on duty in Pentre Road, St Clears, saw a blue BMW X3 being driven by 58-year-old Gareth Davies.
It pulled out of a car park and began travelling in front of the police vehicle, however it soon became obvious that Davies was driving in an extremely erratic manner.
“The way in which the car was being driven gave the officers cause for concern,” said Crown Prosecutor David Bentley-Miller.
“It moved from the centre of the road and into the kerb, and then back to the centre again.”
Officers turned on their blue lights, stopped the vehicle and carried out a roadside breath test which proved positive.
Davies, of Bridge Street, St Clears, was conveyed to Haverfordwest police station where he gave a further reading of 53 mcg. The legal limit is 35.
In mitigation, magistrates heard that Davies has a sound work ethic and for many years has been instrumental in organising numerous charitable events in St Clears and it's surrounding area.
“This was an error of judgement on his part,” said his solicitor. “But unfortunately the police were at the location at the same time.”
In addition to the driving disqualification, Davies was fined £278, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge. Gareth Davies also agreed to complete a drink driving rehabilitation course by November 5, 2022.
